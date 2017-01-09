Taxi overturns in KZN, 4 killed

File: Local authorities were on the scene to begin their investigations, as well as to close off a number of lanes for further safety. Photo: Flickr.com / Bob Adams

JOHANNESBURG - Four people were killed and 11 others injured Monday morning after a taxi overturned on the N3 Balgowan, near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu Natal, ER24 paramedics said in a statement.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said an overturned taxi was found in the emergency lane of the highway, with various emergency and paramedic services responding.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered that several people had been ejected from the vehicle when it rolled. Paramedics went about assessing the patients and found that four people, three women and a man, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life,” Meiring said.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the patients and they were declared dead on the scene. Eleven other patients were found on the scene with injuries ranging from minor to critical.”

Meiring said that the patients were treated and the critically injured were provided with advanced life support interventions, before being transported to various hospitals for urgent treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene to begin their investigations, as well as to close off a number of lanes for further safety.

