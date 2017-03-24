Taxi rape: More victims come forward

File: A Johannesburg mother claims she was attacked at gunpoint by a group of men. Photo: Tshepo Lesole/eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Police are hunting for suspects linked to this weekend's horrific taxi rape in Roodepoort.

A Johannesburg mother claims she was attacked at gunpoint by a group of men.

Her son was with her and witnessed the entire ordeal.

The story has opened the flood gates.

Several other women are coming forward with similar stories.

Three are being counselled at the Ikhaya Lethemba centre.

Most of the survivors say they received no assistance from the police.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said one of the women had a nervous breakdown.

"She’s in hospital and has been there for some time now."

Meanwhile, the search is on for the rapists.

“We did get information of which vehicle was involved in one of the rape cases," said Nkosi-Malobane.

"We managed to secure some description of the perpetrator. Based on that information we will be able to effect some arrest.”

Taxi associations are helping with the investigation.

Authorities are urging all women who may have experienced similar attacks, to report it.

eNCA