Teachers stranded in China to be released on Monday

The group of 51 South Africans stranded in Changchun in China will be released on Monday. Photo: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG - The group of 51 South Africans stranded in Changchun in China will be released on Monday.



They were recruited by an agent to work in the country as English teachers.

But Beijing authorities found out they were working with study visas, in contravention of the immigration laws.

The Department of International Relations worked with Chinese authorities to help the stranded teachers.

It will launch a campaign in a few weeks to raise awareness of potential dangers to travellers.

An official from the South African Embassy in Beijing will travel to Changchun on Monday to assist the group.

eNCA