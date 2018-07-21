Team Trek4Mandela back after Kilimanjaro hike

A total of 28 of the climbers reached the highest peak, Uhuru. Photo: Twitter / @Trek4Mandela

JOHANNESBURG - The 47 climbers who were part of this year’s Trek4Mandela hike up Mount Kilimanjaro are home.

They each raised over R85,000 to buy sanitary pads for schoolgirls.

The group arrived back at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday night.

Scenes at OR Tambo International as this year’s @Trek4Mandela climbers return from Mt Kilimanjaro. #Trek4Mandela pic.twitter.com/kOZP2TSxL9 — Hloni Mtimkulu (@Hloni__) July 20, 2018

The climb is an annual expedition up the highest free-standing mountain in the world and the tallest peak in Africa.

Expedition leader Sibusiso Vilane said of the 46 climbers that took up the challenge, all reached Gilman’s point -- the first of the three summits.

A total of 28 reached the highest peak, Uhuru.

First glimpse of the Centenary Climbers’ summit... More updates will follow later today... Congratulations are in order!!! pic.twitter.com/d5sNm5jwR0 — Trek4Mandela (@Trek4Mandela) July 19, 2018

eNCA