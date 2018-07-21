DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Team Trek4Mandela back after Kilimanjaro hike

  • South Africa
A total of 28 of the climbers reached the highest peak, Uhuru. Photo: Twitter / @Trek4Mandela

JOHANNESBURG - The 47 climbers who were part of this year’s Trek4Mandela hike up Mount Kilimanjaro are home.

They each raised over R85,000 to buy sanitary pads for schoolgirls.

The group arrived back at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday night.

READ: Trek4Mandela hikers head to Kilimanjaro

The climb is an annual expedition up the highest free-standing mountain in the world and the tallest peak in Africa.

Expedition leader Sibusiso Vilane said of the 46 climbers that took up the challenge, all reached Gilman’s point -- the first of the three summits.

A total of 28 reached the highest peak, Uhuru.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close