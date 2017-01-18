Teen arrested for Limpopo school arson

A Cape Town police captain’s son was fatally shot in 2014. Cartridges retrieved were found to have been fired from a gun issued to a Flying Squad officer, but no arrests have been made. Photo: eNCA

TSHITALE - A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Tshitale town, outside of Vuwani, after two schools were torched in the area, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

Vari Primary School was set alight on Sunday and Denga Secondary School was set alight on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 16-year-old boy was arrested on Monday, in connection with the Vari Primary School incident.

“The boy was arrested on Monday and now we are patrolling the Tshitale and surrounding areas to make more arrests. Protesters are nowhere to be seen and this calls for us to change our strategy,” said Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said a case of arson was opened and police are investigating.

Africa News Agency