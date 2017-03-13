Tembisa officers to face corruption charges

File: Seven police officers were expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday to face fraud and corruption charges. Photo: AFP PHOTO / PABALLO THEKISO

JOHANNESBURG - Seven police officers were expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday to face fraud and corruption charges for allegedly submitting fraudulent travel claims worth thousands of rand.

Hawks spokesman Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the officers, aged between 36 and 55, allegedly claimed for work trips to KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“They allegedly submitted the false claims between March 2014 and March 2015. The state suffered a loss of an estimated R50,000 due to fraudulent claims processed,” said Mulamu.

They were all nabbed in February by the Hawks in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

Mulamu said the eighth officer, who had fled upon recognising the Hawks investigators at Tembisa police station, was eventually arrested and would be joining his fellow co-accused.

The seven were all released on a warning upon their court appearance with conditions, including that they not interfere with witnesses.

African News Agency