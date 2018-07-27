Ten arrested for fraudulently cancelling traffic fines in Gauteng

File: Ten people spread across three Gauteng traffic departments have been arrested for fraudulently cancelling traffic fines and other corrupt activities. Photo: Gallo / Jody Nel

JOHANNESBURG - Ten people spread across three Gauteng traffic departments have been arrested for fraudulently cancelling traffic fines and other corrupt activities.

After months of investigating fraudulent activity by testing station administrators, the South African Police Service and the Gauteng Community Safety Department launched a raid on the Germiston licensing department.

The suspects are alleged to have transferred unpaid fees and traffic fines to deceased people, allowing the actual transgressors to fraudulently renew their licences.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation's spokesperson, Simon Zwane said, “Motorists not paying outstanding registration fees and penalties remain in the system as if they are not owing because they have been diverted into the ID of a deceased person, so the state cannot follow up and recover that money and the vehicle continues to operate on the road.”

Five people were arrested on Friday, a day after another group was apprehended.

“We’ve arrested another five who are linked to Bedfordview and the Alberton licence department for the same case," said Community Safety spokesperson, Ofentse Morwane.

"We will continue to investigate with the hope to arrest more suspects,” Morwane added.

The accused are set to appear in court next week.

eNCA