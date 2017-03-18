Ten cars damaged during protest in Zenzele

File: Two police vehicles were among 10 cars damaged by protesters on Friday night at the Zenzele settlement southwest of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have advised motorists to avoid the R28 between Westonaria and Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, after residents of the Zenzele informal settlement went on the rampage while protesting over service delivery on Friday night.

It is believed that they were protesting over a lack of electricity.

At least 10 cars were damaged, including two police vehicles and a local mine truck, which was burnt.

On Saturday morning, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said that calm had returned to the area and that the road had been opened, but police were still monitoring the settlement.

“There was one person who was injured during the breaking of his windscreen but we had managed to restore the calm as the police have managed to restore the manpower,” said Makhubele.

“No arrests have been made at the moment and the motorists who had their cars damaged indicated that they will open cases this morning, we hope that they will come forward and that their cases will be investigated.”

eNCA