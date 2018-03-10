Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Ten injured, five critically, in Gauteng car, bakkie crash

  • South Africa
Ten people were injured, five critically, when a bakkie and a car collided at the R21 and R23 split in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni on Saturday. Photo: ANA/ER24.

JOHANNESBURG - Ten people were injured, five critically, when a bakkie and a car collided at the R21 and R23 split in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni on Saturday, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene and found a man in a VW and nine other people in a bakkie had sustained injuries, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

All the injured, all men between the ages of 25 and 40, were treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care. The cause of the accident was not yet known, she said.

African News Agency

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close