Texts examined in Van Breda trial

File image of the Van Breda family's home, number 12 Goske Street in the upmarket De Zalze Golf Estate. Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - The ex-boyfriend of the sole survivor of the van Breda triple axe murders, says he wasn’t serious when he told her he wanted to kill her family in Whatsapp messages weeks before the killing.

James Reade-Jahn, who dated Marli van Breda, took the stand in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, where their text exchange was laid bare.

The text from Reade-Jahn reads to Marli reads: “I want to murder the people that are around you at the moment”, but Reade-Jahn told the court the message was a mistake and meant to comfort his teenage girlfriend.

He also testified that he and Henri were “almost good friends”.

When asked about the murder weapon, he could not confirm that it was the same axe that the family had often used to cut wood for their fireplace.

Next in the dock was Captain Nicolas Steyn, who has worked in the police service for 28 years. He told the court Henri van Breda was “quiet and calm” when questioned about the events.

Steyn says Henri told him he witnessed the attack on his family and managed to take the axe from the attacker but was stabbed with a knife. He then chased the attacker and threw the axe at him, before falling unconscious.

When he regained consciousness, he had a cigarette and then googled emergency numbers. The trial continues.

eNCA