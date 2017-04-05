The Great Moscow Circus heads to Johannesburg in March after a successful run in Durban. Photo: Thireshni Sanasy

DURBAN - From versatile acrobats and mystical illusions to the bravest of bikers, The Great Moscow Circus has it all.

Having returned to South Africa due to popular demand, this world-renowned production will excite no matter your age.

The shows began this past weekend at Carnival City in Johannesburg, after a succesful few weeks in Durban.

Excitement at the Moscow Circus this past weekend #MoscowCircushttps://t.co/mncsw4qX1O — Get It Durban (@GetItDurban) March 7, 2017

The Great Moscow Circus is crazy----------✌. Be sure to check it out guys----! #MoscowCircus — Ryno Bothma (@RandyVitalz__) February 25, 2017

The performance begins with the comical antics of clowns who break the ice with the crowd.

And as the audience get settled in, Ringmaster, Mr Stanislav Kniazkov captures their attention and reels them in for what turns out to be a whirlwind of a ride.

And although this two-hour show proves entertaining and fun, there's much serious work that gets done behind the scenes.

eNCA's Senior Producer, Thireshni Sanasy chatted to Executive Producer of The Great Moscow Circus, Lizzie Coles on the extensive planning that goes in to making such a huge production possible.



What goes into producing such a massive show?

Extensive planning and preparation that started at least 12 months before we opened at Montecasino in late December 2016. On a project of this size you’re always thinking about it. All the little details are always in the back of your mind at all hours of the day. From sourcing the acts, to confirming the sites in each city, to preparing the marketing and advertising, to coordinating the freight and travel of the artists from all over the world. You need to be on to every little detail. And of course it’s an amazing and talented team of highly experienced people that pull this altogether to create the best experience for the audience.

How do the performers/team manage with all the traveling?

Travelling is all part and parcel of circus life. Sometimes it can be difficult being always on the move but it’s also incredibly rewarding. Being able to do something you love and meet new people and see new cities – we are truly blessed doing what we do.

What has been the highlight for you as an executive producer of the show?

Working with such an awesome team of people and in such an amazing country. We have a massive team working to make each show the best for the audience. The entire team is focussed on making each and every element of the circus the best for the audience from when the ushers take your tickets to the very end of the show.

People of all ages have been amazed by the circus acts, what would you say has been a favourite amongst the crowds, and why?

This is a really difficult question to answer. I think everyone takes something different away from the show – the amazing acrobats, death-defying daredevils, world-class clowns and ringmaster, unbelievable quick-change act. The show as a whole really is the best entertainment to hit South Africa in some time.



I'm sure the performers have to rehearse intensively. How much of time do they put in to preparing for a show?

Many of the performers were born in to the circus way of life – they live and breathe it, constantly training and rehearsing their acts and always looking for new ways to enhance and improve their acts. I suppose you could say being a circus performer really is a way of life.

The shows run in Johannesburg for the rest of April and are already receiving positive feedback.

#moscowcircus what an awesome experience, a definite must see if you get a chance — Olivia Schroeder (@oliviaspiderink) March 4, 2017

Yes was as awesome as it looked #MoscowCircus pic.twitter.com/GuJ8ianyBX — Yolandie Schlebusch (@SATaura) March 31, 2017

Definitely a show not to be missed!

