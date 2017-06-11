The horrors women and children faced over the past 15 years

The briefest of snapshots reveals the horrors our women and children are exposed to in South Africa. Has much changed in the past decade or so? Photo: Flickr.com / Patrick

CAPE TOWN - The rape, sexual assault and violence and the murder of our women and children is a stain on the very fabric of our beautiful nation.

The briefest of snapshots reveals the horrors our women and children are exposed to. Remember Baby Tsepang? Fast forward ten years or so, and what has changed since then?

BABY TSEPANG

The rape and sexual assault of nine-month-old Baby Tshepang in Upington in the Northern Cape in 2002 made world headlines.

The child was so severely injured and the revulsion grew, even more, when six men from the Louisvale township were accused of taking turns to rape the small child.

The men were eventually cleared after extensive DNA testing and Dawid Potse, 23, was found guilty of rape, sodomy and sexual assault and sentenced to life imprisonment.

“Even animals don’t do to their young what you did to Baby Tshepang and you don’t even show any sort of remorse,” Judge Hennie Lacock said in passing sentence.

“It is a pity there is no longer a death penalty because I would not hesitate, not even for a moment, to let you hang.”

It was, the Judge added, the most gruesome human rights violation he had encountered in his 32-year legal career.

CHARMAINE MARE

Sixteen-year-old Mpumalanga teen Charmaine Mare was invited to come and stay with a friend and her mother in Kraaifontein in Cape Town in 2013.

She was left alone with the mother’s boyfriend, former motor mechanic Johannes Christiaan De Jager, 49, when the family went away on a pre-booked week-long cruise.

When they returned, Charmaine was missing.

De Jager was found guilty of murdering the teen, dismembering her body and cutting off her limbs with a bolt cutter and stuffing the parts into a drain before later disposing of it in an open field.

He was also convicted of the 2008 rape and murder of 18-year-old sex worker Hiltina Alexander. He was given a life sentence.

SINOXOLO MAFEVUKA

On 2 March 2016, 19-year-old Khayelitsha resident Sinoxolo Mafevuka’s body was found slumped over a communal toilet in SST Block, Town Two.

She had been raped, murdered and her clothes stuffed into the toilet cistern.

Cousins, Xolisa and Athabile Mafilika, are standing trial for rape and murder.

LEKITA MOORE

Eighteen-year-old Lekita Moore’s mutilated body was found on a field in Nooitgedacht in Cape Town in September 2016.

She had been stabbed 98 times, including 35 times in the neck and head and 15 times in the lower stomach and genitals, and parts of her genitals and one breast had been cut off.

She had also been raped.

Cameron Wilson, 19, has been charged with her rape and murder and is also accused of four other murders, in addition to various other alleged violent attacks.

KHAYELITSHA BABY

On May 7 this year, a 25-year-old Khayelitsha man was arrested following the rape and murder of his two-year-old toddler.

According to police, the child had been left in the man’s care but was later found not to be breathing and rushed to a local hospital where she was declared dead.

The father had recently been released from prison.

KARABO MOKOENA

Karabo Mokoena, 22, was reported missing on April 28 and found the following day, dumped on an open piece of land in Lyndhurst in Johannesburg.

Her body had been burnt using a tyre, petrol and acid.

Her boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe, 27, has been charged with her murder.

COURTNEY PIETERS

Three-year-old Courtney Pieters from Elsiesriver in Cape Town went missing on May 4 and was found nine days later murdered, dumped in an open field in nearby Epping Industria.

She had been raped and murdered.

A 40-year-old man who rented a room in the Pieters’ home has been charged with two counts of rape and one of murder.

MINENTLE LEKHATHA

Five-year-old Minentle Lekhatha from Strand disappeared on June 3 and her body was found under a bridge near the N2 highway on Sunday‚ a short distance away from her home.

She had been raped and murdered.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder.

African News Agency