The land question: have your say

File: A group of people grabbing land in Olivenhoutbosch near Centurion in Pretoria says their local Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader told them to take the plot.

JOHANNESBURG - The call for land expropriation without compensation has caused some debate and controversy in South Africa.

Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG) together with a civic tech organisation, OpenUp, are making it easy for South Africans - they have developed an online tool for members of the public to have their voices heard on the issue.

The online tool, which is easy to use, asks users a series of questions that take no longer than five minutes to complete.

Once the questionnaire has been completed, it can then be submitted to the committee tasked to review Section 25 of the Constitution via email.

On 27 February, parliament agreed to the EFF's motion to expropriate land without compensation.

Members of Parliament resolved that the Constitutional Review Committee review Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses, where necessary, to cater sufficiently for the principle of land expropriation without compensation.

The Committee has been asked to report back to Parliament by August 30, 2018.

Click here to access the tool.