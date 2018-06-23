The party is over, North West premier Mokgoro warns

North West Premier Job Mokgoro warned his legislature that the party is over. Photo: ANA / Supplied

MAHIKENG - The party is over for North West public servants, newly-elected Premier Professor Job Mokgoro said as he sounded a warning on Friday.

Described as an experienced and strict administrator, Mokgoro ascended to the high office in the North West on Friday following the resignation of his predecessor Supra Mahumapelo.

"The events of the recent past have seen many of us, especially public servants, loitering, not showing up for work at all.

"Let me remind all concerned, the party is over," Mokgoro fired the first salvo.

Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) employed at the department of health have been on strike since February, while their counterparts at the department of social development had been on strike since January.

Healthcare services were brought to a halt and the extent was so far-reaching that the military health service was roped in to rescue and restore the collapsing service.

Mokgoro has vowed to reduce the trust deficit between the people of the North West province and government, stating his administration will purposely prioritise concerns relating to insufficient and ineffective delivery of services, waste of public resources, corruption and poor leadership amongst others.

"As we recognise the urgent need to develop and sustain a culture of good ethical and moral values within the public service, we also acknowledge that the cost to society associated with unethical conduct in government is enormously huge," he said.

"It, therefore, remains our collective responsibility to correct the shortcomings as identified across the provincial government, and commit to working tirelessly to restore stability and certainty in our province."

He warned those responsible for ensuring consequence management and consistently failing to do so, saying they were as guilty as the perpetrators themselves.

He also called on communities to guard against vandalising public buildings such as schools during their service delivery protests, saying they should instead protect and take pride in these properties for future generations, and to never overlook the cleanliness of their environment.

