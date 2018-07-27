'The people have spoken' : Northern Cape ANC 'mayor'

11 councillors voted with opposition parties against Sol Plaatje Mayor Mangaliso Matika on Wednesday. The municipality has since said the meeting was unlawful and that Matika is still mayor. Photo: http://www.solplaatje.org.za

KIMBERLEY - African National Congress (ANC) councillors who voted against an ANC mayor in the Northern Cape say they did nothing wrong.

11 councillors voted with opposition parties against Sol Plaatje Mayor Mangaliso Matika on Wednesday.

The municipality has since said the meeting was unlawful and that Matika is still mayor.

Pula Thabane says the ANC needs to show now that it's a party that listens to the people.

Thabane is the ANC councillor who was elected mayor of the Sol Plaatje municipality after the council passed a motion of no confidence in Matika.

He said he did nothing wrong by acting against Matika.

Thabane said Matika must do the right thing

"I would say cadre the people have spoken," he said.

Councillor Puis Tshite says voting against Matika was a service to the people of Kimberley. He said once you become a councillor, the people come first.

"Matika was now acting as though he is above the people," said Tshite.

Sol Plaatje Municipality mayor, Mangaliso Matika addresses the press briefing, begins by saying that he is disappointed by what transpired yesterday #KimberleyShutdown pic.twitter.com/1BtrV0uZI6 — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) July 26, 2018

All the councillors who want Matika out have been locked in a meeting to decide on a way forward.

The municipal office were heavily guarded.

The community has threatened to take to the streets again soon.

"We will protest again if they don't listen," says Kagiso Aries, a resident.

It's not clear when the community will take to the streets, but they are adamant that they will not rest until Matika is removed.

