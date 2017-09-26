The question of the PIC is not just noise: DA

File: The DA insists the Finance Minister himself has admitted and refuses to take off the table the possibility of raiding the PIC to bailout SAA. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The DA insists the National Treasury wants to raid the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to bailout state-owned entities.

Questions are now being raised over whether heavily indebted SOEs can afford to borrow from the PIC.

But Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has labelled the assertions as malicious and unconstructive.

"The question of the PIC is not just noise. The minister himself has admitted and refuses to take off the table the possibility of raiding the PIC to bailout SAA... we don't want that." said Alfred Lees, DA Spokesperson.

Gigaba has called an urgent meeting of the Public Investment Corporation's Board.

He wants to find the source of reports that Treasury is pressuring the PIC to give state owned enterprises a hundred billion rand bailout.

eNCA