Tough times await SA consumers for the rest of 2018

JOHANNESBURG - The rest of 2018 will be tough on consumers as experts warn of rising prices, ranging from fuel to electricity.

Economists say jobs also won’t be easy to come by as the euphoria linked to the country's leadership change failed to, so far, translate into investment.

June has been nothing short of a reality check for the country’s anaemic economy.

South Africans were bombarded with negative data pointing to the true state of the economy.

It emerged that economic growth had actually contracted, while many were celebrating the country’s new leadership.

The stunted manufacturing and mining sectors are holding no promise for meaningful job creation.

Statistics further revealed a drop in tourism number – one of the only industries to show resilience over the years.

Business confidence slipped after surging at the start of the year.

The rand swung its way south, edging closer to the 14-rand-to-the-US dollar mark.

Market analyst Makwe Masilela said June was a reality call that showed good sentiment alone would not boost investment and growth.

“If the economy is not growing, then that means jobs won’t be created. If I‘m the only one working at home, I’ll be very careful on what I spend my money on because I have other people who are not working and I’m not even confident about the future. That person will try and spend as little as they can,” he added.

So why didn’t the brimming confidence seen after Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as president translate to more investment and visible economic expansion?

After all, Ramaphosa’s moves to root out corruption, restore credibility to key institutions and clean up the boards of state-owned-enterprises were swift.

But economist Ian Cruickshanks says for investment to pour in, investors must be convinced of tangible policy moves.

"Don’t keep moving the goal posts. Don’t keep saying the BEE legislation has changed, that we are uncertain of the confiscation of assets without reward. We can’t have that. Secondly, they want a cost-effective, reliable electricity supply. A 20 percent increase in two years, that's not cost-effective…. and we can’t promise them reliability either,” Cruickshanks added.

The cost of labour is another investor bugbear.

Cruikshanks who insists worker productivity versus reward is out of kilter.

There are little signs that the next half of 2018 will get easier.

The volatile rand is weakening and at the mercy of global events.

That adds to the next petrol price hike you will be hit with next month.

Electricity prices are on the rise, albeit not as much as Eskom wants.

Things could however change if government’s drive to capture investment yields significant results.

