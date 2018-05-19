The royal wedding in numbers

File: Two of the diamonds in Meghan Markle's engagement ring are from the personal collection of Prince Harry's later mother, Princess Diana. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

1 - The hour the ceremony will take

2 - Diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection in Meghan Markle's engagement ring. The large central stone is from Botswana

200 - Amalfi lemons used in the cake

-- 200 Amalfi lemons

-- 500 organic eggs from Suffolk

-- 20kgs of butter

-- 20kgs of flour

-- 20kgs of sugar

-- 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial



The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

1,000 - Members of the public invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle

3 billion - Estimated TV viewers around the world

6 - Bridesmaids

#RoyalWedding UPDATE! Prince George and Princess Charlotte are among 10 children chosen as bridesmaids and page boys for #HarryanMeghan's wedding! pic.twitter.com/q7elNwcITY — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 16, 2018

4 - Page boys

1475 - Year in which construction of St George's chapel began

600 - Guests invited to St George's chapel

Step inside St George's Chapel, the historic venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's #royalwedding will take place: https://t.co/cIJrlYMh7r pic.twitter.com/3CPywKcxHc — CNN (@CNN) May 19, 2018

32-million - The estimated cost in pounds spent on the wedding, a chunk of that on security

200 - Friends and family invited to an evening after-party at Frogmore House

