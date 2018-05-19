The royal wedding in numbers

1 - The hour the ceremony will take
2 - Diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection in Meghan Markle's engagement ring. The large central stone is from Botswana
200 - Amalfi lemons used in the cake
-- 200 Amalfi lemons— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018
-- 500 organic eggs from Suffolk
-- 20kgs of butter
-- 20kgs of flour
-- 20kgs of sugar
-- 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial
The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP
1,000 - Members of the public invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle
3 billion - Estimated TV viewers around the world
6 - Bridesmaids
#RoyalWedding UPDATE! Prince George and Princess Charlotte are among 10 children chosen as bridesmaids and page boys for #HarryanMeghan's wedding! pic.twitter.com/q7elNwcITY— Emily Nash (@emynash) May 16, 2018
4 - Page boys
1475 - Year in which construction of St George's chapel began
600 - Guests invited to St George's chapel
Step inside St George's Chapel, the historic venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's #royalwedding will take place: https://t.co/cIJrlYMh7r pic.twitter.com/3CPywKcxHc— CNN (@CNN) May 19, 2018
32-million - The estimated cost in pounds spent on the wedding, a chunk of that on security
200 - Friends and family invited to an evening after-party at Frogmore House
