The royal wedding in numbers

File: Two of the diamonds in Meghan Markle's engagement ring are from the personal collection of Prince Harry's later mother, Princess Diana. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

1 - The hour the ceremony will take

2 - Diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection in Meghan Markle's engagement ring. The large central stone is from Botswana

200 - Amalfi lemons used in the cake

 

1,000 - Members of the public invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle

3 billion - Estimated TV viewers around the world

6 - Bridesmaids

 

4 - Page boys

1475 - Year in which construction of St George's chapel began

600 - Guests invited to St George's chapel

 

32-million - The estimated cost in pounds spent on the wedding, a chunk of that on security

200 - Friends and family invited to an evening after-party at Frogmore House

 

