The screws tighten on ex-KPMG bosses

JOHANNESBURG - It is not enough that several KPMG bosses resigned over the Gupta and SARS rogue unit scandals, they must be criminally charged.

That is the view of Pan-African Investment and Research Services economist, Iraj Abedian, who resigned as director of Munich Re over its dealings with the auditing firm.

His calls for authorities to probe KPMG come amid mass resignations of senior executives over the company's relationship with the Gupta family's businesses, as well as its controversial report over the SARS intelligence unit.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) also urged the Hawks to investigate corruption and fraud charges against KPMG executives

Former finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, is also considering whether to take legal action as the SARS report was said to have been instrumental in his removal.

KMPG now admits their findings on the controversial unit, were unclear and open to more than one interpretation.

Abedian said the auditing firm has lost credibility. “Not only it cannot be trusted, it is mistrusted. They have set up a 10-year track record that has every reason, every line and dot in it, that says: don’t trust me.”

He said those continuing to do business with KPMG will have to question their own ethics. “Companies must not engage KPMG in any form of professional work, be it audit or advisory work… because if you engage KPMG it reflects on your ethics as a company."

Abedian said KPMG cannot think that apologising would be enough and that a criminal investigation should be opened.

“There has to be a penalty here, the public sector, the NPA, the Hawks - they need to act... It’s a criminal thing to enable somebody to steal money and take it Dubai, bring it back, avoid taxes, there is tax avoidance criminality here, there is an enabling of corruption here these are all crime, these are not apology things.”

He said KPMG’s actions were not only destructive to the country’s economy but has thrown the auditing profession into crisis.

