JOHANNESBURG 24 December 2017 - The Wilds, in the Johannesburg suburb of Killarney, had become a no-go zone, but thanks to the determination of a local artist it is being reshaped into a suburban escape. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - James Delaney was tired of heading to parks in neighbouring areas to walk his dog Pablo when he lives next to the municipal nature reserve known as the Wilds in Killarney.

The park was established in 1925 on donated land, but by the late 1990s it had become a crime hotspot and was abandoned.

Delaney has taken it upon himself to bring it back to life.

*Watch the video above for the full story

eNCA