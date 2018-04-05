The world needs more women like Golding: Tutu's

File: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond and his wife Leah Tutu have paid tribute to the late property icon Pam Golding. Photo: ANA/ Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - The world need more women like the late South African property icon and business woman, Pam Golding, said Archbishop Emeritus Desmond and his wife Leah Tutu on Thursday.

The pair was reacting to the passing of Golding who died at age 90 at her Cape Town home on Tuesday.

"Pam Golding built a spectacular corporate enterprise without allowing its success to go to her head. She personified grace and integrity – and why we say that the world would benefit from more women leaders. We were very grateful for her service as a member of the Desmond Tutu Peace Trust.



"We send love and condolences to Pam’s children and grandchildren. May God bless and nourish them, and may Pam rest in peace and rise in glory," the Tutus said.

Golding established the Pam Golding Property Group in 1976 and expanded it into an industry leader in a sector dominated by men.

She took a leap of faith by opening an office in London in 1986, and along with her son and chief executive Andrew, the business expanded further abroad to more than 300 offices across Southern Africa, Africa, Europe, and the Indian Ocean Islands.

She is survived by her two sons, Peter and Andrew, daughter Jilly, their spouses and 10 grandchildren.

-Additional reporting ANA

eNCA