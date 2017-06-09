The worst of the Cape storm is over

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape disaster management says the worst of the storm is over.

The province was hit with high winds, rain and cold, which claimed the lives of nine people.

It also saw the first snowfall of the year in the mountainous regions. The rain and snow are expected to improve the current drought conditions.

"We have had good rainfall in the last few days and this is good especially for the dam levels. Snow fall is especially good for the dam levels because this melts and it runs into the rivers and dams. it will make a difference but we need loads more rain to actually break this drought," eNCA meteorologist Annette Venter says.

