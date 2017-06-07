Thembisile Yende's family 'broken' over her death

Johannesburg, 6 June 2017 - Eskom says it is aware of the Yende family's security concerns that on-site security cameras were apparently not working, and that there was no daytime security when their daughter Thembisile died. Video: eNCA

Johannesburg, 6 June 2017 - The Yende family says it's yet to receive answers from Eskom, regarding their daughter's death. Thembisile Yende was found dead in her office at one of the power utility's substations. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The family of murdered Eskom employee Thembisile Yende said they are not dealing after autopsy results confirmed she was murdered.

"The agonising pain of getting to learn that she didn’t kill herself, she was actually murdered. That just breaks us into pieces," said family spokesperson Mboneni Yende.

The family says it's yet to receive answers from Eskom regarding their daughter's death.

Yende was found dead in her office at one of the power utility's substations.

An autopsy revealed she was strangled to death.

Eskom says it's aware of the Yende family's security concerns.

These include that security cameras were apparently not working, and there was no day-time security.

The utility says the police will investigate all angles.

