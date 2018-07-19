'They want Africans to be shot down by soldiers' says Bongani Mkongi

File: A war of words erupted between Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane and Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi in Cape Town on Thursday. The DA is calling for the deployment of the army in the Cape to fight crime. Photo: Beeld / Jaco Marais

CAPE TOWN - A war of words erupted between Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane and Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi in Cape Town on Thursday.

The political leaders lashed out at each other outside the Nyanga police station after Maimane led hundreds of party supporters on an anti-crime march.

The DA is calling for the deployment of the army in the Cape to fight crime.

The party leader and supporters marched from the Manenberg police station, all the way to the Nyanga police station.

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi was supposed to receive the memorandum from Maimane, but that didn’t happen.

According to Maimane: “He is completely arrogant and drunk with power. He thinks he is the minister of the ANC. When they swore an allegiance they take an oath to protect citizens of South Africa, not citizens of the ANC. Now he is coming here and being arrogant. I will make sure that we get that memorandum to him and he has proven once and again that he does not care about South Africans, it’s the general attitude of the ANC.”

Mkongi responded by saying: “This is not a march about presenting a memorandum to the government of the ANC. This is a march that is aimed at further dividing the people of the Western Cape through the colour bar. You can see there its coloureds and whites, look there. And if you look here, it’s Africans. So the DA is pushing its own divide-and-rule tactic.”

Mkongi echoed police minister Bheki Cele in his response to calls for the army to be deployed on Cape Towns’ most violent streets.

“They want Africans to be shot down by soldiers, that's what they want. Why do you want soldiers to enter war with their own people? We are saying we are not going to deploy soldiers here. We’re are going to entrench more officers,” said Mkongi.

Maimane retaliated: “If people want to reduce this issue to politics, let them be clear that they care about their stomachs and the ANC rather than caring about these South Africans that are being murdered on a daily basis. Let us bring the army and make sure we bring stability to this community.”

Maimane said he will make other attempts to make sure that their memorandum is received so that their message of deploying the army on the streets of Cape Town’s most violent areas is heard.

He said he will go as far as delivering it to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Some Philippi residents waited for the DA marchers at the Nyanga police station, hoping to raise their grievances in a land dispute with MEC for Human Settlements and Western Cape DA leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Some Philippi residents who were removed from a piece of land close to lansdowne road are waiting on #DAmarch to arrive here, at the Nyanga police station. pic.twitter.com/WTPKtdA2lP — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) July 19, 2018

Philippi residents say they want land promised to them by the MEC for Human Settlements, Bonginkosi Madikizela - who’s on his way with the #DAmarch pic.twitter.com/owSKR6dG9X — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) July 19, 2018

eNCA