Police confirm an 'incendiary' device found in Woolworths

UMHLANGA - The South African Police Service (SAPS) have confirmed another device was found in Woolworths in Durban's Gateway Mall on Saturday.
Police say the device was found in a shelf between cushions.
On Thursday the same store and another were reportedly firebombed.
Captain Raymond Deokaran, a spokesperson for the Durban North SAPS, said police are currently following leads and could not confirm whether the incidents were related.
He said a case has been registered under the Explosives Act.
