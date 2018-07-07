Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Police confirm an 'incendiary' device found in Woolworths

  • South Africa
File: Captain Raymond Deokaran said police are currently investigating leads after a device was found at Woolworths in Gateway Mallm, Durban, on Saturday. Photo: eNCA

UMHLANGA -  The South African Police Service (SAPS) have confirmed another device was found in Woolworths in Durban's Gateway Mall on Saturday.

Police say the device was found in a shelf between cushions.

On Thursday the same store and another were reportedly firebombed.

Captain Raymond Deokaran, a spokesperson for the Durban North SAPS, said police are currently following leads and could not confirm whether the incidents were related.

He said a case has been registered under the Explosives Act.

 

