A general view shows thousands of New Year's day revellers and holidaymakers gathering on North Pier Beach during New Year festivities in Durban. Photo: AFP / Rajesh Jantilal

DURBAN - It's expected to be another busy day along the country's coastline.

Many holidaymakers are expected to head to the beach to cool off this public holiday.

In Durban, tens of thousands of people flocked to the sea on Sunday to take advantage of the cool water.

The eThekwini municipality says it's happy with the security measures, adding that no major incidents were reported.

More than a thousand volunteers were employed to assist with safety and security.

