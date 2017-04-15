Thousands expected to wear armbands at Two Oceans

File: Organisers of the Two Oceans marathon have discouraged participants from making political statements at the Cape Town marathon. Photo: Pixabay / skeeze

JOHANNESBURG -SaveSA and South Africa First have handed out more than 14,000 black armbands to be worn in protest at the Two Oceans Marathon on Saturday.

The ciivil society organisations have encouraged runners who did not receive their armbands to make their own.

>But race organisers have distanced themselves from the campaign, saying political protests are not condoned in athletics.

Old Mutual Two Oceans chairperson David Maralack said: It's clearly not in the spirit of the IAAF [International Association of Athletics Federations] regulations. When a couple of people run with black armbands it's grieving or you’re making a statement, but it’s a small group. When you have 14,000 or 20 000 people, it’s clearly a campaign.

A number of clubs … phoned us in a panic a day or so ago saying, ‘We heard about this political campaign … what’s the position of the race?’ So they’ve opted not to wear the black armbands because it would be seen as political ," he said.

Save SA campaigner Lawson Naidoo said the message was not political.

"It’s a message that says no to corruption, it’s a very simple message, talking about a better South Africa, a South Africa that confirms to the vision of our constitution."

Lawson said there had been very little opposition to the armbands.

“Very few people have done so, obviously people that are supporters of the president have done that, but the vast vast majority are in full support of what we’re doing and are queuing up to collect those armbands, we have now run out, and are encouraging to make their own.”

Race organisers said they would take a wait-and-see approach should the campaign go ahead.

eNCA