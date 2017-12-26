Thousands line up at Sea Point as South Africans head to the beach

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of people are expected at South Africa's beaches and watering holes on Boxing Day, with a long queue snaking around the Sea Point swimming pool in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.
With a high of 27°C expected in the Mother City, people are looking to spend the day relaxing in the sun.
Officials have warned people to be careful around the water.
#CapeTown officials estimate about 4000 people have been queuing to enter Sea Point swimming pools.#BoxingDay pic.twitter.com/Dvihl4bCns— Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) December 26, 2017
*For those wondering: Sea Point swimming pools use sea water, and is one of only 12 public pools open during the #drought.— Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) December 26, 2017
A beautiful day at the ocean #SouthAfrica #Durban #beach #HappyHolidays2017 #festive #season pic.twitter.com/DGaXrCSfdX— Ajita Ratanjee (@AjitaRatanjee) December 26, 2017
eNCA
