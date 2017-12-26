Thousands line up at Sea Point as South Africans head to the beach

DURBAN, 26 December 2017 - Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad speaks to Dasen Thathiah about beach safety on Boxing Day. ​ Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of people are expected at South Africa's beaches and watering holes on Boxing Day, with a long queue snaking around the Sea Point swimming pool in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

With a high of 27°C expected in the Mother City, people are looking to spend the day relaxing in the sun.

Officials have warned people to be careful around the water.

#CapeTown officials estimate about 4000 people have been queuing to enter Sea Point swimming pools.#BoxingDay pic.twitter.com/Dvihl4bCns — Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) December 26, 2017

*For those wondering: Sea Point swimming pools use sea water, and is one of only 12 public pools open during the #drought. — Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) December 26, 2017

