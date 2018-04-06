Thousands of Zuma supporters to march in Durban

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have gathered in Durban ahead of his court appearance. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

KZN SAPS spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele says the police are well prepared for the volumes of people expected to march through the Durban CBD today. She adds that thus far, no crimes have been reported, and that police are monitoring the scene closely. Video: eNCA

Thousands of Jacob Zuma supporters are taking to the streets at 7am on Friday morning, marching from the Durban University of Technology campus to the Durban High Court. eNCA's Leszter Kiewit has more on the story. Video: eNCA

DURBAN - Thousands of supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are expected to march in Durban on Friday ahead of his court appearance.

The gathering is set to start at 7am.

Zuma will be in the dock in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to face 16 charges of fraud, racketeering, corruption and money-laundering related to the arms deal.

On Thursday night, supporters held a night vigil ahead of his highly anticipated court appearance.

The court appearance is expected to be brief and the case is likely to be postponed.

Despite the pressure from the ANC that resulted in Zuma's resignation in February, he still enjoys support in the party.

The ANC Women's League, the Youth League and the MKMVA have thrown their weight behind him.

eNCA