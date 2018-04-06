Thousands of Zuma supporters to march in Durban

DURBAN - Thousands of supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are expected to march in Durban on Friday ahead of his court appearance.
#HandsOffZuma pic.twitter.com/YbMdZcfXWp— Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) April 6, 2018
The gathering is set to start at 7am.
Zuma will be in the dock in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to face 16 charges of fraud, racketeering, corruption and money-laundering related to the arms deal.
CATCH IT LIVE: Zuma to have his day in court
On Thursday night, supporters held a night vigil ahead of his highly anticipated court appearance.
The court appearance is expected to be brief and the case is likely to be postponed.
Despite the pressure from the ANC that resulted in Zuma's resignation in February, he still enjoys support in the party.
The ANC Women's League, the Youth League and the MKMVA have thrown their weight behind him.
eNCA
Discussion Policy