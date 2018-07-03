Sassa employees threaten to intensify strike

File: Sassa employees represented by PSA -- who have been on strike for over a month -- are demanding a salary increase of between 11 and 13 percent. Photo: Gallo / Alet Pretorius

JOHANNESBURG - Employees at the South African Social Security Agency affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) are threatening to intensify their strike.

The workers -- who have been on strike for over a month -- are demanding a salary increase of between 11 and 13 percent.

They are accusing Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu of refusing to meet with their representatives.

"Whoever that is advising her has the poorest legal minds. The fundamental here is people abusing their authority... we are going to ask a Judge for an order... it costs them nothing to come to a negotiation table," said Tahir Maepa, from the PSA.

Shabangu intends interdicting the strike action.

“We haven't closed doors to discuss the matter with PSA, we want to continue with discussions until we find each other," said Sassa Acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu.

"All we are saying is let’s follow processes in whatever we do."

eNCA