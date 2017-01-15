Three-car crash leaves one dead, seven injured in NWest

A man died and seven other people were injured when three cars collided on the N4 in Rustenburg in North West on Sunday evening. Photo: ANA / ER24

RUSTENBURG – A man died and seven other people were injured when three cars collided on the N4 in Rustenburg in North West on Sunday evening, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene and found the three cars completely blocking the road. Debris from the vehicles were spread across the entire road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found one man laying trapped inside his light motor vehicle. The man was assessed and found to have sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene.

“Seven other patients from the three vehicles were found on the scene. One of the injured was a young child. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that their injuries ranged from minor to moderate. The patients were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to various hospitals for further care.”

Rescue services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the dead man from the car. The cause of the accident was not yet known, Meiring said.



Africa News Agency