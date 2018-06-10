Three children reported missing reunited with parents

File: The three children who were reported missing in the Tzaneen area have been found unharmed and have been re-united with their parents. Photo: WERNER BEUKES

TZANEEN – The three children who were reported missing in the Tzaneen area have been found unharmed and have been re-united with their parents, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

"These children were found in one of the family members' home at Mogoboya village," said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Earlier, Ngoepe said police in Maake outside Tzaneen, in conjunction with other role-players, had launched a massive search operation for three children who went missing at Lephepane village between 4pm and 8pm on Saturday.

It was believed that the children left their home village of Lephepane to visit their aunt at Mogoboya village, about 15km from their home. The route "passed a mountain" and they never arrived, Ngoepe said.

Later on Sunday, Ngoepe said, "It is alleged that on their arrival at the aunt's house they proceeded to another family member's house to watch TV and they ended up sleeping there without informing the aunt and other family members until they apparently heard that the police search operation for them was on. The matter is now regarded as closed. The South African Police Service condemns in the strongest possible terms poor child safety." she said.

eNCA