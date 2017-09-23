Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Three dead after truck crashes into car in Delmas

  • South Africa
Three people were killed when a truck crashed into the side of a car at the N12 and R50 intersection in Delmas, Mpumalanga on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

DELMAS – Three people were killed when a truck crashed into the side of a car at the N12 and R50 intersection in Delmas, Mpumalanga on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 7.22am and found the provincial services already on the scene, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

A wrecked car was found in the middle of the road while the truck had come to a stop a short distance away.

“On closer inspection, paramedics discovered the lifeless bodies of a woman and two men lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Assessments showed that all three patients had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs or life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

The driver of the truck was assessed and found to have escaped injury.

The details surrounding the accident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

African News Agency

