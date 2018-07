File: Three security guards have been injured in a Cape Town cash-in-transit heist. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Three security guards have been injured in a Cape Town cash-in-transit (CIT) heist.

An unknown number of suspects blew up a van on Friday night.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found what was left of the van in the middle of the road.

Three security officers who'd been in the vehicle were sitting on the side of the road.

They were visibly shaken and had minor injuries. They were taken to the Mediclinic Cape Gate hospital for treatment.

eNCA