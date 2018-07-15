Three killed in Gauteng crashes

Three people were killed in two separate crashes involving trucks, a minibus taxi, and a motorbike in Ekurhuleni. Photo: City of Ekurhuleni/ANA

EKURHULENI - Two motorcyclists, believed to be a couple, died in a head-on crash with a truck on Wit Deep Road in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on Saturday evening, the city's emergency services said.

The disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) rescue team from Primrose fire station received a call around 6pm and immediately responded to the scene, DEMS spokesman William Ntladi said.

On arrival, "two lifeless bodies and a motorbike were found lying on the road next to each other" in front of an articulated truck, he said.

The two adults had succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead on the scene by paramedics. The truck driver escaped with no injuries, he said.

In a separate accident earlier, the rescue team from the same fire station responded to Johann Rissik Road in Primrose for a crash involving a minibus taxi and a truck.

On arrival, rescuers had to use the jaws-of-life equipment to free trapped taxi passengers before rendering pre-hospital medical treatment. "Unfortunately, an adult female patient was declared dead on [the] scene." Four other passengers sustained serious injuries and six others, including the drivers of both vehicles, sustained minor injuries.

All the casualties were transported to various medical facilities around the City of Ekurhuleni. In both crashes, inquest dockets were opened by local traffic officers, Ntladi said.

African News Agency