Three killed in two separate armed robberies in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG – An armed robbery in Wilro Park, west of Johannesburg left two people dead and a security guard in a critical condition on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.



Paramedics arrived on the scene at CR Swart and Elkie streets at about 6pm and found a security guard with fatal wounds near a shop, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

Another person was found with fatal wounds inside a shop. Another security guard sustained a critical gunshot wound. He was stabilised on the scene by paramedics from ER24 and later airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan medical helicopter to hospital.

A third security guard was unharmed during the shoot-out. An ER24 trauma counsellor attended the scene to provide counselling to the people involved. The circumstances surrounding the incident would be investigated by police who attended the scene, Vermaak said.

About an hour earlier, an armed robbery in Tarentaal Rand, Tzaneen in Limpopo left one person dead when a shoot-out occurred, he said.



“Shortly after 5pm, paramedics from ER24 were called to the R529 towards Letsele where they found a man lying next to the road. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene.”



The circumstances surrounding the incident were also not yet known, Vermaak said.

