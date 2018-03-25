Three drown during baptism at Cape beach

CAPE TOWN 25 March 2018 - Three men have drowned, allegedly during a baptism, at Monwabisi Beach in the Western Cape. Police divers are on the scene in an attempt to recover two bodies that are still missing.​ Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN – Police divers are searching for the bodies of two congregants who drowned during a baptism at Monwabisi beach in Cape Town.

One body has already been found.

Wayne Dyason from the City of Cape Town said two members of the church group got into difficulty while in the water.

Another member of the group tried rescuing them, but also suffered the same fate.

“All three of them drowned and one body was recovered," he said.

“We have all the role players on the scene now and a search will be conducted to try and recover the remaining two bodies".

Dyason said the beach is a regular venue for baptisms.

He has advised churches to alert officials whenever there are baptisms in order to have lifeguards.

eNCA