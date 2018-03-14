Three more suspects arrested for Mpumalanga murders

File: Three additional suspects arrested for allegedly kidnapping two Mpumalanga children will appear in court on Wednesday. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - While hundreds of community members continue to seek justice for two murdered children, Mpumalanga officials have announced another breakthrough in the matter.

Three additional suspects arrested for allegedly kidnapping two Mpumalanga children will appear in court on Wednesday.

It's believed 13-year-old Gabisile Shabani was targeted because she had albinism.

The attackers allegedly thought 15-month-old Nkosikhona Ngwenya -- who was sleeping in the same house -- also had the condition.

Last week, bail was denied for Thokozani Msibi, the alleged mastermind behind the kidnappings.

On Tuesday it was Mthobisi Brilliant Mkhize's turn to plea for bail, but this didn't happen as he's awaiting a state-funded lawyer.

Mkhize's relatives say the 24-year-old had known Msisbi for just three months.

The family say their relative wouldn't hurt a fly.

