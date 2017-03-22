Three suspects arrested for Chief Justice burglary

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.
JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects were arrested in connection with the burglary at office of the Chief Justice.
BREAKING: Police expected to announce arrests in Office of Chief Justice burglary case this morning. Briefing live on @eNCA at 9am.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 22, 2017
The men will appear at the Mamelodi magistrate's court on Wednesday morning.
The mastermind is still at large.
