Three suspects arrested for Chief Justice burglary

File: Three men will appear at the Mamelodi magistrate's court on Wednesday morning after they were arrested in connection with the burglary at office of the Chief Justice. Photo: Flickr.com / David Holt

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects were arrested in connection with the burglary at office of the Chief Justice.

The men will appear at the Mamelodi magistrate's court on Wednesday morning.

The mastermind is still at large.

