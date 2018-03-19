Listeria detected at Tiger Brands' Pretoria plant

File: Tiger Brands said on Monday it had decided to recall to include all products at the Pretoria facility of its Value Added Meat Products (VAMP) brand. Photo: Gallo / Felix Dlangamandla

JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands said on Monday it had decided to recall all products at its Pretoria facility of the Value Added Meat Products (VAMP) brand after similar earlier moves at its Polokwane and Germiston plants over a listeriosis outbreak.

"Production at the plant, which produces the company’s SNAX brand, will also be suspended," the company said in a statement.

"This decision was taken as a result of the detection of listeria monocytogenes at the facility, following heightened testing protocols which have been introduced."

Tiger Brands said on 5 March it was immediately recalling its Enterprise ready-to-eat chilled processed meat product range after Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi identified it as the source of a deadly listeriosis outbreak.

But its chief executive Laurence MacDoughall later told journalists that there was no direct links between the deaths of 180 people from listeriosis and its products.

The company said it expected its meat products unit to record a monthly loss of up to R33-million after it suspended operations at four sites over a listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people in 14 months.

On Friday, Tiger Brands was served with an application, for an order declaring the constitution of two classes for claims, the first comprising all people who consumed a processed meat product manufactured by the company and who became ill as a result of such food product being contaminated with Listeria any time between 1 May 2017 to the date of issue of summons in a class action to be brought.

The second class comprises the dependants of such persons.

The total amount claimed against Tiger Brands and its subsidiary Enterprise Foods is estimated at R425-million.

African News Agency