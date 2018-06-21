Tiger Brands still not sure how listeriosis entered factory

File: Tiger Brands is still not sure how a strain of listeriosis may have entered its factory. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands on Thursday said it was still not sure how a strain of listeriosis may have entered its factory.

The company said it spent the last three months testing and cleaning its Enterprise factory that was identified as the source.

More than 200 people died from listeriosis in South Africa since January 2017.

Tiger Brands says it is working on changes to bolster safety and reduce risks at its facilities.

CEO Lawrence Mac Dougall told a local newspaper the company checked everything, including its suppliers, in an effort to try and identify the cause.

His company followed all existing protocols and requirements, Tiger Brands said.

It is now working with international and local experts on ways to further improve safety and prevent another outbreak.

This will include working with technologies that can reduce bacteria loads and changing the way its factories are organised.

Tiger Brands is hoping to conclude these processes by the end of August.

Meanwhile, government also tightened industry regulations.

It now requires processors of heat-treated ready-to-eat meat products to implement a hazard analysis and critical control point system within nine months.

Tiger Brands faces a class action lawsuit launched by families of those who lost their lives.

eNCA