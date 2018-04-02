Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

TIMELINE: South Africa's Winnie Mandela in dates

  • South Africa
File: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died on Monday, aged 81, was once described as the most loved, feared and reviled woman in South African history.

WATCH: Winnie, the fearless

 

AFP

