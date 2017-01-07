TMPD officer charged with murder

A 27-year-old Tshwane metro police officer is behind bars after allegedly shooting a motorist. eNCA speaks to Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba. Photo: eNCA

PRETORIA, 06 January 2017 - A 27-year-old Tshwane metro police officer is behind bars after allegedly shooting a motorist.

TSHWANE - A Tshwane metro police officer has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting a motorist.

The incident happened outside the Hatfield Gautrain Station in Pretoria.

The deceased is said to have failed to stop for patrolling officers.

According to an eyewitness, his car had stalled when the officer came to the windscreen and shot the man.

Tshwane Metro Police did say that the officer involved in the incident is relatively new to the job.

The 39-year-old government worker was killed not far from his place of work.



Tshwane Metro Police spokesman Isaac Mahamba explained that a case of murder has been opened.

"The officer was arrested and booked. Internally we will investigate as to what happened.”

