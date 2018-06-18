To lease or to finance: that is the question

If you’re looking for productive assets to improve your business operations, paying them off through monthly instalments is probably your best bet. Photo: Wesbank

SPONSORED - “Why own a cow when the milk is so cheap? All you really need is milk and not the cow.” - Donald B. Grant

That’s the question almost all small-to-medium business owners might find themselves asking; should we look to own our assets, or simply use them?

And while Donald B. Grant’s point makes sense at face value (leasing can be cheaper in the short term), asset funding is rarely as simple as that. After all, we’re not all dairy farmers.

Like with most business decisions, you need to weigh up the pros and cons – not in general terms, but in the context of your own business’s unique needs.

Having said that, here are the main considerations when choosing between leasing or financing an asset.

Equipment and machinery type assets

If you’re looking for productive assets to improve your business operations, paying them off through monthly instalments is probably your best bet.

Take, for example, a successful craft beer brewery that needs a new fermenter and grain crusher, or a construction company with a stone-crusher, front end loader and some hard-working forklifts, or even a couple of tractors for a growing dairy farm.

Financing these assets gives the business the freedom to use them as they wish.

Beyond that, the second you take out finance for an asset, your business’ value increases – even though you don’t own the asset yet, it becomes part of your fixed asset register from day one, and the cash-flow impact is spread out over the next few years.

And of course, you won’t be paying for it forever. Once the last instalment is paid, the asset is yours.

In our examples above, these assets will likely be productive for many years after they were paid off – it’s during this time that they’ll be at their most profitable.

Of course, you will have to pay interest on the capital you borrowed, and are responsible to maintain and insure your assets, but often these can be set off against your business's taxable income.

Vehicles & Trucks

Leasing vs. finance is a lot more hotly debated when it comes to business vehicles.

A vehicle’s usable lifespan is generally a lot shorter than that of a less movable asset, so leasing them, returning them and then leasing newer models, can make a lot of business sense – this is especially common for business that require a large fleet of vehicles.

For a start, monthly lease payments are often lower than finance instalments, and in the case of a full maintenance lease, you can pay one convenient rental that includes typical vehicle outlays like maintenance, repairs, and even tyres and a team of specialists will help you manage all aspect of the vehicle assets.

All good news for your cash-flow and peace of mind.

Seems like a no-brainer, right? Not necessarily.

There are a lot of factors to consider, like the application of the vehicle and how much mileage your business vehicles plan to travel, as mileage and condition limitations are agreed upon up front and exceeding these without restructuring your agreement, can result in penalties you probably won’t have planned for, and of course you don’t get ownership of the asset at the end of the lease term.

In the end, knowing whether to lease or finance your assets is about knowing your business – knowing what it needs now and knowing where you want to take it.

If you’re still not sure which option is best for you, speak to an asset funding expert or go to https://www.wesbank.co.za/wesbankcoza/forbusiness/sme for more information.

eNCA