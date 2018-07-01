Toddler killed as car smashes into pedestrians in Johannesburg

FILE: Paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene soon after 4pm, where they found two women and the little girl lying on the side of the road. Photo: Twitter / @ER24EMS

JOHANNESBURG - A three-year-old girl was killed and two adult women were injured when they were knocked down by a car alongside Nasrec Road in Riverlea, Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

Paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene soon after 4pm, where they found two women and the little girl lying on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

"Bystanders explained that a vehicle collided with them. All three landed in a nearby storm water drain. The bystanders removed them and brought them back up to the road's surface while waiting for emergency services."

Upon assessment, paramedics found that the three-year-old girl sustained fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for her and she was declared dead on the scene.

A woman, believed to be the child’s mother, was found with serious injuries. She was treated on the scene for possible head and chest injuries before being taken to a nearby hospital. Another woman, believed to the woman’s sister, sustained moderate injuries. She was also treated on the scene and was transported to a hospital. The driver of the car was not injured. Local authorities attended the scene and would investigate, Vermaak said

African News Agency