Toddler shot, dad pistol-whipped in Brakpan robbery

JOHANNESBURG - A three year-old child was shot and his father pistol-whipped in an armed robbery in Brakpan on Wednesday morning.

According to Nick Dollman, Netcare Limited Media Liaison, they received call on Wednesday morning about a shooting following an armed robbery at a house in Brakpan.

"Reports from the scene allege that the robbers fired shots at the mom who was trying to protect her child. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation," says Dollman.

Paramedics tended to the father, who had been pistol-whipped, and the three year old boy, who had been shot more than once.

"The little boy was given analgesic medication to manage his pain and was also sedated. Due to his very serious injuries, the Netcare 911 helicopter was called to the scene and they landed in a veld near to the house," says Dollman.

The toddler was then airlifted to hospital for the urgent medical care that he required.

The Brakpan SAPS were also at the scene as well as a strong private security company presence.

