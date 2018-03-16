Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Tom Moyane flouted law to appease Guptas: report

  • South Africa
File: The Daily Maverick is reporting the SARS commissioner aided acts of money laundering and fraud. Video: eNCA

*AWAITING VIDEO

JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Services Commissioner, Tom Moyane, has been accused of sidestepping channels to help the Guptas.

The Daily Maverick is reporting Moyane aided acts of money laundering and fraud.

READ: SARS must explain Makwakwa reinstatement to Parliaments finance committee

It is also reporting he pressured Sars officials to make three VAT payments to the Guptas.

It comes as Moyane is expected to appear before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Finance, to explain his handling of the Jonas Makwakwa matter

Journalist, Pauli Van Wyk, says Moyane's been directly linked to the head of Oakbay Investments.

Watch her interview on eNCA's The Lead above. 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close