WATCH: Tom Moyane flouted law to appease Guptas: report

JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Services Commissioner, Tom Moyane, has been accused of sidestepping channels to help the Guptas.

The Daily Maverick is reporting Moyane aided acts of money laundering and fraud.

It is also reporting he pressured Sars officials to make three VAT payments to the Guptas.

It comes as Moyane is expected to appear before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Finance, to explain his handling of the Jonas Makwakwa matter.

Journalist, Pauli Van Wyk, says Moyane's been directly linked to the head of Oakbay Investments.

