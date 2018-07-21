DStv Channel 403
Tom Moyane inquiry under way

  • South Africa
File: The disciplinary hearing against suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane is under way in Sandton. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The disciplinary hearing against suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane is under way in Sandton.

His advocate, Dali Mpofu, is again arguing for the inquiry to be stopped.

Mpofu has slammed Pravin Gordhan's alleged bias.

Gordhan is a former SARS commissioner who had a rocky relationship with Moyane.

Last month, Judge Robert Nugent rejected all submissions made by Moyane's legal team to have the hearing halted.

He then ruled for the inquiry to continue.

Moyane has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to scrap one of the hearings, saying he cannot face two parallel processes.

