Too many tests, ineffective results: DBE tells Parliament

Parliament's committee on committee was hearing proposals on how to remodel the Annual National Assessment.

CAPE TOWN - A more streamlined assessment tool for school is in the works, as the Education Department searches for answers on where problems lie in the system.

Data presented to Parliament has highlighted much of the failings with current testing methods, including over-testing of pupils as the results are ineffective and unhelpful.

“It's ANA, PANA at province, at district level it's DANA, at circuit level it's CANA and teachers said this is just too much JUMP Assessment must just be a feedback loop, a feedback mechanism to determine whether learning and teaching has happened," Hubert Mathanzima Mweli from the Basic Education Department told Parliament.

An education committee heard proposals on how to remodel the Annual National Assessment. Issues around the ANAs include over-ambitious aims and testing all grades annually with no effective remedies enforced. At the core of the new three-tier Universal Assessment, is a summative test.

“There is a need to measure the performance of every learner, in certain selected subjects so that every learner in the country is given an indication of how he or she is performing against a national benchmark, " said Dr Rufus Poliah, recommending a model that would start by testing the mathematics and language skills of grade six pupils.

The model includes measures to monitor pupil and teacher performance more closely. The pilot is planned for the end of the year.

