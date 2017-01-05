Top matriculant attributes his success to hard work

South Africa’s top performer for the 2016 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Conrad Strydom said he worked hard and studied every day throughout his school years. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s top performer for the 2016 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Conrad Strydom said he worked hard and studied every day throughout his school years.

Strydom, from Hermanus High School in the Western Cape, is also the overall best performer in Mathematics.

“I am really proud and excited. I have worked hard throughout my school career. I worked when in class, revised the work at home and even studied throughout holidays,” he told reporters in Johannesburg after the announcement of the 2016 matric pass rate and the top learners.

He said he plans to study physics at the University of Stellenbosch to become a physicist. He has won awards, such as coming first place at the South African Physics Olympiad competition this year.

Strydom’s early education was delayed due to problems with his eyes. He only started reading at the age of eight.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced a national pass rate of 72.5 percent, up from the 70.7 percent in 2015.

The 2016 pass rate includes progressed learners -- those who had failed Grade 11 twice and been pushed through to Grade 12.

Excluding the large cache of progressed learners, the pass rate was at 76.2 percent.

The Eastern Cape was the worst performer after achieving a 63.3 pass rate, an increase of 1.1 percent from 62.2 percent in 2015.

Limpopo followed with 68.2 percent, a decline of 3.5 percent from 71.7 percent in 2015.

Western Cape came second and trailed behind Free State with an 87.7 percent, a decline of 0.3 percent from 88 percent in 2015.

Gauteng followed at third place after achieving 87 percent, an increase of 1.1 percent from 85.9 percent in 2015.

Africa News Agency